Toby Lees has joined Boston United on a month’s loan.

The 21-year-old defender has made the switch from National League Harrogate Town, where he has progressed from the youth ranks into the first-team squad.

Manager Craig Elliott said he was on the lookout to bolster his defence this week.

Lees will be eligible to play for the Pilgrims at Leamington this evening (KO 7.45pm).