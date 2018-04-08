“Let’s go for the play-offs!” Thompson calls on Boston United to go for broke

Reece Thompson thinks Boston United should go for broke - and attempt a late push for the play-offs.

The Pilgrims sit eight points behind the National League North’s top seven, and also eight points above the relegation zone.

But with six league games left the striker refuses to rule out a dash for promotion.

“For me personally, I don’t think we’re in a relegation battle. That’s my opinion,” Thompson said.

“I’m not looking down, I’m looking upwards. I’m not worried about the teams below us, I’m worried about catching them in front of us.

“In my opinion, let’s go for the play-offs.”

Two of the Pilgrims’ remaining fixtures are title-chasers Harrogate Town and Salford, but Thompson - who netted his ninth goal for Boston in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Darlington - says the Pilgrims should have nothing to fear.

“We’ve got to put it all together,” he added.

“Some games we’re good going forward, creating lots of chances and scoring lots of goals.

“But then some games when we have scored a lot of goals we’ve conceded a lot of goals.

“I think we’ve showed both sides - we just need to keep that consistency though the whole team.

“If we can do that we can beat anyone.”

United return to action at Spennymoor on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).