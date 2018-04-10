Let’s see where we can end up! Craig Elliott wants Boston United to keep climbing the table, beginning with Spennymoor clash

Craig Elliott wants his Boston United squad to keep on climbing the table.

The Pilgrims travel to face Spennymoor Town tonight, in a contest which is now being held at Harrogate Town’s Wetherby Road ground following issues with the Brewery Field pitch.

United sit 11th in the table following Saturday’s 2-1 win at Darlington, and Elliott is now telling his side to push themselves, to see how high they can finish in the National League North standings.

“It’ll be another test,” he said. “You don’t get easy matches in the north east.

“They’re in the play-offs and a good side.

“We want to keep this going and see where we can end up.”

United were beaten 3-0 by Spennymoor in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.