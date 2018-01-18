Let them worry about us! Craig Elliott says his job is to improve Boston United

Craig Elliott doesn’t care whether he’s preparing a side to face the league leaders or relegation battlers, the emphasis will remain the same.

Since his November arrival at Boston United, the former Shaw Lane manager has lifted his side out of the National League North’s bottom two, helped greatly by a six-game unbeaten streak which has cultivated 16 points from a possible 18.

And Elliott, who won three promotions with his former club, believes the secret to his success lays close to home.

Although paying attention to the opposition’s strengths and weaknesses is important to the Pilgrims boss, he believes in using the majority of his energies in making his side as strong as it can be.

“The thing is not to look at who you’re playing too much,” said Elliott.

“Concentrate on yourself and let them worry about stopping our strengths.

“If we can keep replicating what we’re doing and getting consistency in how we play then others can worry about us.”

Elliott is a firm believer in square pegs for square holes, as he has shown by recruiting the men he believes can be the correct fit in his preferred formations.

And, if the right players are in place and doing the jobs they know best, the manager says strong foundations will already be in place.

Discussing his management style, he added: “I try not to give too much information,.

“I try to just get the recruitment right and the right players in the right positions.

“As long as the players are right and give everything then that will show on the pitch.

“I just think I’ve learned in the past that the more information you give players the more reason they get to give excuses.

“It’s about very simple messages and the lads are applying it well.”

Elliott’s swift impact at the Jakemans Stadium was summed up when he was named the division’s December Manager of the Month, his first full month with the club.

But the former Ossett Town and Glasshoughton Welfare boss says team prizes are more more important to him.

“You don’t think about individual awards - it’s about the team doing well,” he added, suggesting that unbeaten December should only be phase one in a strong campaign.

“The big things for me, my teams in the past have gone on long unbeaten runs and their home records have been good.

“We haven’t been beaten at home while I’ve been here and I want the players to be hungry and want to protect that run.”

His latest home win, a 3-1 success at the expense of Tamworth, saw the manager leave the pitch to chants of ‘Elliott’s barmy army’.

And although he admitted it was nice to hear, Elliott again stresseed the importance of giving his players their dues.

“That comes with winning matches,” he continued.

“The players are doing the business and deserve credit for the hard work they’re putting in.

“It’s nice to hear it, but we want to keep on winning games and making people happy on a Saturday evening.”