Like a kid in a sweetshop! Craig Elliott delighted with the quality of Boston United’s trialists

Craig Elliott feels ‘like a kid in a sweetshop’ with the amount of quality trialists striving for a Boston United deal.

However, the Pilgrims boss knows that he won’t be able to keep hold of all the talent at his disposal.

Striker Andre Johnson, who played against Boston for Alfreton last season, and former Pilgrim Lamin Colley are both hoping to get that final attacking berth that’s up for grabs.

Midfielder Harry Middleton, a former Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers player and the brother of United’s Ben, ex-Hull City, North Ferriby and Alfreton defender Sam Topliss and utility man Jack Vann, who was part of last season’s promoted Harrogate Town squad, all featured for United against Chesterfield this afternoon.

Grant Roberts is also hoping for an offer as the former Pilgrims midfielder makes his comeback after close to two years out through injury.

“He’s done well in every game. We’ve been lacking forwards in pre-season but I can’t fault the lad, he’s given me a lot to think about,” Elliott said of Johnson, who scored in the warm-up matches against Basford and Tadcaster.

“There’s some good players. Harry Middleton and Jack Vann have played for some good teams and I like Sam.

“He’s something different to what we’ve got again. I’ve tried to get big, robust defenders but it’s important for that contrast, and he gives us that.

“And there’s Grant, as well, who I haven’t mentioned yet.”

“I’m like a kid in a sweet shop.

“I need to find the balance. It’s a long season with a lot of games so I’ve got to get it right.”

Boston are yet to see action from Nicky Walker and Jay Rollins this pre-season, Rollins still overcoming his groin injury and Walker returning from holiday.

“The physio’s saying two weeks, but he keeps saying that,” Elliott joked.

“Realistically, I think he’s probably 10 or 14 days away so he might miss the start of the season.

“I want these lads fit and available, so we won’t rush anything.

“Nicky Walker’s on holiday so we’ve got him to come back into it.”