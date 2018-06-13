Line-up is confirmed

The 2018-19 National League North line-up has been confirmed.

The line-up was ratified at the recent AGM and Gala Dinner at the National League Congress at the Celtic Manor Resort, Wales.

The event also saw the Pilgrims handed the National League North programme of the year award for the seventh consecutive year.

Fixtures will be released on Wednesday, July 4 with the season beginning on August 4.

Teams: AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Altrincham, Ashton United, Blyth Spartans, Boston United, Brackley Town, Bradford Park Avenue, Chester FC, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, FC United of Manchester, Guiseley, Hereford FC, Kidderminster Harriers, Leamington, Nuneaton Borough, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Stockport County, York City.