Look who’s back! Ben Middleton rejoins Boston United

Ben Middleton has returned to Boston United for a second loan spell.

The defender will remain with the Pilgrims or the rest of the National League North campaign.

The versatile defender made five appearances for Craig Elliott’s side in December and January, resulting in four wins and a draw.

Middleton was recalled by parent club Harrogate Town but has found game time hardto come by and has been allowed to return to the Jakemans Stadium.

He will be eligibleto travel to face his former club York Citytomorrow (KO 3pm).