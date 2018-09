David Norris has returned to Boston United.

The well-travelled midfielder impressed with the Pilgrims in the 1999-2000 season before securing a move to Bolton Wanderers.

Norris, now 37, has gone on to play for the likes of Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Leeds United.

Last season he featured for Shaw Lane, under Boston boss Craig Elliott.

He has scored 18 goals in 37 appearances for Boston.