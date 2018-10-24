Malkowski has three matches to stake claim for Boston United keeper spot

Poland international keeper Sebastian Malkowski has three games to convince Craig Elliott he should be Boston United’s number one.

The 31-year-old, whom Elliott attempted to sign from Frickley last season, joined the Pilgrims last week and was expected to be George Willis’s understudy.

However, the former Lechia Gdańsk and Bytovia Bytów stopper, who earned a full international cap for his country against Lithuania in 2011, was handed a late debut during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Darlington following Willis’s red card.

And with Willis and defender Ben Middleton both preparing to serve three-match bans after being sent off in that game, Malkowski has an instant chance to impress.

“He’s been a top keeper over the last two or three seasons for Frickley,” Elliott said.

“I tried to get him last year but we couldn’t agree a deal.

“He’s been training with us for three weeks and done really well.”

Malkowski has recently returned from an ACL injury, playing three times this season for Wombwell Town.

While Elliott has been full of praise for skipper Willis, who has kept five clean sheets so far this campaign, he is pleased to have an established back-up as Boston host Hereford on Saturday (KO 3pm) and Brackley on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm) before travelling to face Ashton United the following weekend.

“George was fully aware he was still my number one. George has been fantastic for us on and off the pitch,” Elliott added.

“But it’s funny how things work out in football and now Seb has got three games to show what he can do.

“It’s a bit of a baptism of fire with Hereford and Brackley at home, but he’s a good keeper.”