Man City friendly

Boston United Ladies will take on Manchester City in a pre-season friendly next month.

The Pilgrims will host the Citizens’ development team, the reigning WSL Development League champions, at The Jakemans Stadium.

“We have been speaking to Manchester City for a while now about a possible fixture and I am delighted they have agreed to travel to Boston to play our Ladies’ team,” said Nick Reeson, the United Community manager.

“Having one of the world’s biggest clubs in women’s football come and agree to play you, it’s something that has really excited everyone at the club and everyone is looking forward to it.”

The match will take place on Sunday, August 19 (KO 2pm).