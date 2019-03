Boston United striker Jonny Margetts has joined Matlock Town until the end of the season.

The summer signing scored four times in five games during a previous loan with the Gladiators.

And he will link up with Dave Frecklington’s Northern Premier League side for the remainer of the campaign.

Former Lincoln City and Scunthorpe United player Margetts came off the bench in the Pilgrims’ 3-1 defeat to Stockport last week.

But that was his only involvement with the side in 26 matches.