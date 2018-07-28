Marriott and Qualter on target as Boston United end pre-season with Halifax victory

FC Halifax Town 1 Boston United 2

(Dayle Southwell 72; Adam Marriott 15, Ryan Qualter 31)

Boston United ended pre-season on a high with a 2-1 win at FC Halifax Town.

Frustrated boss Craig Elliott had demanded a decent showing from his side, which he got against National League opposition.

The Pilgrims led 2-0 at the interval thanks to goals from Adam Marriott and Ryan Qualter.

Marriott opened the scoring in the 15th minute as he headed home Jonathan Wafula’s cross.

Qualter doubled the advantage 16 minutes later, meeting Nathan Arnold’s corner.

Former Pilgrim Dayle Southwell reduced the arrears with the Shaymen’s first effort on target in the 72nd minute.

But two saves from Dylan Parkin maintained United’s lead.

UNITED: Willis, Middleton, Jackson, Thanoj, Trialist, Qualter, Arnold, Abbott, Margetts, Marriott, Wafula, Roberts, Harris, Johnson, Walker, Topliss, Trialist, Gough, Trialist, Parkin.

Att: 371 (26).