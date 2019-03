Max Wright will remain at Boston United until the end of the season.

The winger’s youth loan from Grimsby Town came to an end last week due to the player approaching his 21st birthday.

But the two Lincolnshire sides have agreed to extend the player’s stay until the end of the campaign.

Wright has netted six times in 28 appearances this term and will be eligible to face Curzon Ashton on Saturday (KO 3pm).