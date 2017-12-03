Maybe two this week? Elliott still looking to add to his Boston United squad

Craig Elliott is looking to add to his Boston United squad, suggesting more signings could be imminent.

The new Pilgrims manager has already brought in Brad Abbott, Stephen Brogan, Paul Walker, Adam Curry, Kyron Stabana and Reece Thompson since taking over at York Street.

But he says he is still continuing to mound the team in his image.

“I’m talking to players, I can’t deny that,” Elliott said.

“I’m looking to improve and maybe bring in one, if not two, this week.”

Yesterday’s 2-1 victory over York City was Elliott’s first win with the Pilgrims, and he believes his current team are also putting themselves in the frame for regular action.

He added: “I look at the team and it was totally different to Tuesday (FA Trophy defeat at Kidderminster.

“That’s what I want, I want headaches and people giving me decisions to make.”

While Jack Broadhead has joined Buxton on a month’s loan, there have also been changes to club staff.

Darren Smith, Lee Stratford and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence will form Elliott’s team, with Karl Hawley and Dave McCarthy moving on.

Reflecting on yesterday’s win, Elliott added: “It was a good occasion and a big team in town, with York City.

“There was a good atmosphere in the game and it lived up to expectations.

“I knew it was going to be a sticky wicket the first few weeks after I came in and I pencilled in this weekend as the start of trying to change things.

“I thought the lads were superb.”