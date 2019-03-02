Middleton returns to Boston United squad, Elliott makes two changes for Bucks battle

Ben Middleton has returned to the Boston United squad after a 16-week lay-off.

The defender will take his place among the Pilgrims substitutes for today’s National League North contest with AFC Telford United.

Middleton has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot in the gym in November.

Craig Elliott has made two changes to the side which was beaten 4-1 at Chester a fortnight ago.

Back in the starting XI are Jonathan Wafula and Brad Abbott, with Nicky Walker and Max Wright dropping to the bench.

Scott Simpson is today’s match referee.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Thanoj, Harris, Qualter, Wroe, Abbott, Allott, Rollins, Wafula; Subs: Walker, Wright, Middleton, Johnson, Parkin.

BUCKS: Wycherley, White, Morley, Deeney, Sutton, Streete, Barnett, Royle, Morgan-Smith, Udoh, Knights; Subs: McQuilkin, Dawson, Brown, Dinanga, Bursik.