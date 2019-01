Boston United have signed former Peterborough United midfielder Callum Chettle on loan, according to his parent club.

The 22-year-old - the son of former Nottingham Forest defender Steve - has joined from National League North rivals Alfreton Town, who have announced his month’s loan.

The Forest youth team product made 18 appearances for the Posh between 2016 and 2018 and also has experience with AFC Fylde, Ilkeston Town and Nuneaton Town.