Midfielder Harris signs for Boston United

Midfielder Spencer Harris has become Boston United’s eighth summer signing.

Enforcer Harris arrives from manager Craig Elliott’s former club Shaw Lane, where he was the team captain.

The 27-year-old has previously played for Huddersfield Town, Guiseley, Buxton, Farsley Celtic and Hyde United, and is expected to rival Andi Thanoj and Brad Abbott for a place in the centre of the park.

Current squad: George Willis, Dylan Parkin, Ben Middleton, Ashley Jackson, Jordan Gough, Ryan Qualter, John McCombe, Andi Thanoj, Brad Abbott, Spencer Harris, Nicky Walker, Nathan Arnold, Jay Rollins.