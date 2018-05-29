Midfielder Wafula set to be among six new Boston United signings

Jonathan Wafula will be among six signings Boston United hope to unveil this week.

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott says the winger, who made nine appearances for the club last season after joining in February, has verbally agreed a new contract with the Pilgrims.

“We’re hoping to announce five or six later this week,” Elliott told The Standard.

“Jono has verbally agreed to stay with us and we’ve got another couple agreed, but we just need to get things signed and make them official now, hopefully by Friday.

Elliott - who is still in discussions with in-demand left back Stephen Brogan - confirmed that strikers, a winger and centre back are the key areas he expects to strengthen.

However, last season’s skipper Jordan Keane and leading scorer Ashley Hemmings will not be among the players signing deals.

Both turned down offers of new contracts with United, Keane joining Stockport County and Hemmings rumoured to be on his way to National League Salford City.

“They both had offers and we got the impression that Boston was never really an option. They both have the same agent,” Elliott continued.

“It was important to hear from the players we offered deals to first before we made any signings.

“Now we can move faster and get a few things done.”