Million-pound man Jordan Slew sets sights on Boston United goals

Million-pound man Jordan Slew says he is at Boston United to score goals.

After netting three times in 11 appearances for Sheffield United the teenage Blades academy graduate moved to Blackburn Rovers for £1.1m in 2011, making his debut off the bench at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

But the 6ft 3ins forward struggled for game time at Ewood Park and made loan appearances for Stevenage, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, Ross County and Port Vale before moving to Cambridge United.

Spells at Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, who he helped win promotion from League Two, and Rochdale followed before Slew, now 26, found himself turning out for Radcliffe earlier this season.

But after a three-week trail at United, the forward caught the eye of manager Craig Elliott.

“I just want to work hard and show the manager what I’ve got and score some goals for the team,” Slew told The Standard.

“It’s good to be back. It’s been a while since I was on the pitch so it feels good to be back.

“I’ve just not had a team, nothing’s come up.

“That’s football for you, it has ups and downs and hopefully I’m on an up.

“I’m a bit low on fitnes but I’ll be working on that.”

After a career in the pro game, including four years with a Premier League club, Slew says he has no problems about moving to the National League North.

“They were great times but I just want to get back playing,” he added.

“It’s 11 v 11 and fotball’s football at any level.

“I still love it the same as I did at 18 years old and I love scoring goals.”