Mr Happy! Chettle looking for game time and three points as Boston United head to Kidderminster Harriers

Callum Chettle wants Boston United to make him feel ‘happy’ - beginning with three points at Kidderminster Harriers.

The 22-year-old midfielder made his Pilgrims debut during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Altrincham, arriving on a month’s loan from National League North rivals Alfreton Town.

After finding game time hard to come by, the former Peterborough United player is keen to make his mark.

“As long as I’m playing football I’m happy,” said Chettle, the son of former Nottingham Forest defender Steve.

“It’s been difficult, I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked. Being a footballer, the main thing you want to do is play football.”

Manager Craig Elliott brought in Chettle, who also has experience of this division with Nuneaton, to fill the role vacated by Liam Agnew.

And while he didn’t get off to a winning start with United, Chettle hopes to leave Aggborough victorious on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“I think your first game’s always hard, new faces. It was the first time I met them (teammates), but they made me feel welcome,” he said.

“We’ve got an opportunity to put things right at Kidderminster.

“We (Alfreton) drew 3-3 with them in the first game of the season.

“They’re a good side. Every side’s different in this league, but you have to put your authority on the game.

“There’s a lot of teams who want to get the ball down and play, Kidderminster being one of those.”

Harriers, who have just two wins from their past 11 matches following last night’s 2-1 defeat at Spennymoor, parted company with manager Neil Macfarlane following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Darlington.

Chairman Colin Gordon has taken over the running of the team until the end of the season.

Boston, who lost 2-0 to Kidderminster in the reverse fixture, are hoping to welcome Jay Rollins back this weekend after the attacker pulled out of Saturday’s squad due to feeling sore in the warm-up.

He has recently overcome a long-term groin injury.