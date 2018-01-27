New signing Atkinson handed Boston United debut as two depart Pilgrims

Defender Wes Atkinson will make his Boston United debut this afternoon.

The former West Brom and Notts County right back joined the Pilgrims yesterday after Ben Middleton was recalled by parent club Harrogate Town.

Atkinson, 23, has featured for Solihull Moors and Rushall Olympic this season and will turn out for his third club of the 2017-18 campaign as he is named in Craig Elliott’s starting XI to face Blyth Spartans (KO 3pm).

Meanwhile, Brad Beatson has returned to Gainsborough Trinity on a month’s loan.