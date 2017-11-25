New signings Stabana and Curry start as Boston United prepare for FA Trophy clash

Craig Elliott has named new signings Kyron Stabana and Adam Curry in his FA Trophy starting XI to face Kidderminster Harriers.

The Pilgrims boss, who will take charge of his first game at the Jakemans Stadium this afternoon, has brought in 19-year-old Stabana from Derby County and Curry, 20, from Hull City on loan until Boxing Day.

The duo look set to start as full backs.

Jay Rollins returns for this third qualifying round contest after being cup-tied for Tuesday’s Lincs Senior Cup defeat at Gainsborough and has been named on the bench, while Tyrell Waite is out of contention after playing for Matlock Town in a previous round.

Brad McGowan is back from injury but Liam Wakefield remains sidelined.

League rivals Boston and Kidderminster played out a 1-1 draw at Aggborough earlier this season.

If a replay is needed the two sides will meet again in Worcestershire on Tuesday evening.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

UNITED: Willis, Stabana, Curry, McGuire, Beatson, McGowan, Clifton, Keane, Thompson, Vince, Hemmings.

SUBS: Yeomans, Rollins, Tshimanga, Smith, Broadhead.

HARRIERS: Hall, Pearson, Austin, Croasdale, Horsfall, O'Connor, Weeks, McQuilkin, Ironside, Ngwatala, Brown.

SUBS: Klukowski, Danko, Sonupe, Eve.

REF: Declan Bourne.

