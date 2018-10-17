No-brainer! Boston United striker Gavin Allott is back in the National League North with a point to prove

Gavin Allott is back in the National League North and ready to prove himself as a Pilgrim.

The Boston United striker, who joined from Frickley last week, had a dream debut at the Jakemans Stadium, netting goal numbe three as the Pilgrims beat Blyth Spartans 4-0 on Saturday.

That match marked a long-awaited return to this level for the 31-year-old striker, who was part of the Guiseley squad in the 2011-12 campaign.

“It didn’t work out at Guiseley and I didn’t get my chance,” said Allott, who has also turned out for Goole, Worksop and Shaw Lane, where he played under Pilgrims manager Craig Elliott.

“I always wanted to come back as I’ve scored goals every season.

“But you’ve got to wait for the right time and when I spoke to Craig it was a no-brainer.”

Settling in to life at the Lincolnshire club was that bit easier for Allott as he has previously played alongside current teammates Ryan Qualter, Jonathan Wafula and Spencer Harris.

But he also took some advice from Frickley teammate Jamie McGuire, who left Boston at the end of last season.

“I spoke to Jamie. He’s a cracking bloke and he just said it was a brilliant club and I’d love it,” Allott added.

“He told me that if I work hard the fans will love me, and I just want to do my best here, for the team and fans.”

As United head to Darlington on Saturday (KO 3pm) looking to make it three straight wins in the league, Allott is hoping for another appearance as memorable as his debut.

“I loved it,” he reflected.

“The atmosphere here is class, so to top it off with a goal was great.

“Ask any striker and you’ll take them tap-ins, it gets me off the mark and eases the pressure. Roll on Saturday and Darlo.”

Elliott was full of praise for the Allott-Gregg Smith strike partnership following the weekend’s victory.

And he was delighted to fianlly get the signing of Allott over the line.

He told The Standard: “I had him for two years at Shaw Lane. There was an unbelievable amount of teams who came in for him in that period and he stayed loyal. It’s all about timing.

“I hope he does well this season as he has been a fantastic player at Evo-Stik level; Evo-Stik Player of the Year two years on trot, Evo-Stik Team of the Year four years on trot.

“He’s a handful. So’s Gregg. I wouldn’t like to mark them.

“Big, tough lads who are hard to deal with and they’ve proven a handful.”