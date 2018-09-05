No brotherly love! Cieron Keane wants to get one over his brother Jordan’s Stockport County and Boston United aim to end winless run

Cieron Keane wants to claim the family bragging rights when he goes head-to-head against his brother on Saturday.

Boston United’s trip to Stockport County will see the recent Pilgrims signing up against sibling Jordan, last season’s United skipper.

Jordan Keane.

The two Keanes last met in December, Jordan scoring the winning goals as United beat Alfreton Town 3-2.

And after spending Christmas listening to his brother bringing the match up, Cieron is ready to settle the score.

“The Stockport game should be interesting, Keane v Keane,” he said.

“The last time we played against each other he scored the winner in that game.

“He didn’t stop talking about it for a couple of weeks after that, he kept asking me if I remembered when he scored that winner in the top corner.

“I think he still holds on to that – he doesn’t score that many.

“It’s always nice to get one over him, shrink his head a little bit.”

But for the younger Keane, there are more important things than a bit of family rivalry.

He is still looking for his first victory and start with the Pilgrims, also desperate to regain match fitness after leaving Alfreton on the eve of the start of the National League North campaign.

“Hopefully, I can build up my fitness as I haven’t had a pre-season,” he added.

“It’d be nice to get one over Jordan, but it’s more important I get some minutes and get back to full fitness.

“Hopefully then I can start chipping in with a few goals.”

Keane’s versatility helped convince Craig Elliott to snap up the free agent, who can play on the left-hand side of defence or midfield.

And the player himself is still not sure what his best position is.

“It’s always been like that, not a problem for me,” he confessed.

“I can play both, so some managers want to sign me as a left back and others want to sign me as a left winger.

“I’m happy to play either. I’m still young and finding my best position.”

United and Stockport will meet at Edgeley Park this Saturday. The contest kicks off at 3pm.