No more hard luck stories! Winning ugly beats pretty defeats, says Boston United boss Elliott

Craig Elliott warned his Boston United squad he had no time for any more hard luck stories ahead of yesterday’s clash with Hereford - and his side responded with three points.

The first quarter of the season was full of what-ifs at the Jakemans Stadium as the Pilgrims played attractive attacking football but lacked a cutting edge going forward that often proved costly.

But in training this week Elliott reminded his players that winning ugly was more more important than feeling hard done by following an eyecatching display.

“We talked in training about having no hard luck stories,” Elliott said. “I don’t want to be the best team and lose 1-0.

“That’s happened a few times. It’s about getting points on the board.

“I don’t really care how we play, you wake up next day with three points and move on.”

Boston were certainly made to work hard for their win by struggling Hereford, but United rode their luck early on before goals from Gavin Allott, Josh Hine and Jordan Slew secured a 3-1 victory.

George Lloyd grabbd the Bulls’ consolation.

“It was a good result. Good wins them, when you’re not at your best and you grind it out,” Elliott continued.

“We talked a lot about staying in games and giving yourself a chance and we did that.

“I was really frustrated first half, we were poor, sloppy and didn’t get out the blocks.

“We had a good chat at half time and sorted a few things out. Fair play to them, we were dominant second half.

“I was really pleased for Gav as well, who I thought had a really strong game second half.”