No more park life for Boston United striker Benny

Benny Igiehon is delighted to be back on the pitch after spending the past few months training alone in the park.

The big 24-year-old target man made his Boston United debut from the bench during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Leamington.

But prior to that Igiehon had been keeping fit in public spaces after his Sligo Rovers contract ended in October.

“I’ve just been training by myself in the park, or with friends, just trying to keep myself fit and sharp,” said Igiehon, who has also turned out for Alfreton Town and Scarborough Athletic.

“I just wanted to stay healthy and ready.

“It’s been a little bit challenging because you’re on your own. But I set myself a target and work towards it.

“My contacts aren’t so great so I was waiting for people to call me.”

Igiehon, who recently graduated with a first in broadcast media from Leeds Beckett University, eventually got that call from Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott.

“The manager sent me a message asking me if I was interested now I’m back in England,” he added.

“It was a great opportunity and I couldn’t say no.”

Igiehon hopes his season spent as a pro in the League of Ireland can help him to deliver the goods at the Jakemans Stadium.

“It improved my mindset as a player, understanding how to be more professional,” he said. “Hopefully, I can implement that in the next few games and get some goals for the team.

“Even if you’re part time you need to have a full-time mentality and do extra bits in your spare time.

“The team’s been doing well and the manager’s got them doing well. Hopefully, I can add to that.”

The attacker has previous experience at this level with Alfreton and believes the standard of football has improved since his return.

He continued: “I’d say there’s been an improvement. There’s a lot more exposure and the players are improving.

“It’s a good welcome back to remind you of football in England.”

United are without a game this week. They return to action on March 3 when they host Harrogate Town.