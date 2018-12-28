“No-one to fear!” George Willis says it is time for Boston United to give 110% and climb the table

George Willis believes the National League North title race is wide open - and it’s time for Boston United to stake their claim for promotion.

With Salford City, AFC Fylde and Harrogate Town all promoted over the past two seasons, the Pilgrims keeper believes there are no obvious choices for top spot this season.

And he’d love his side to force their way into contention.

“There isn’t a clear favourite this year,” he said.

“There’s a lot of full time teams, and we’re competing with the day-in, day-out life of football.

“But we’ve got enough to compete and push on towards the top.

“There’s not a big spending Fylde or Salford to worry about.

“It’s always a strange league, but espcially this year as anyone beats anyone.”

One of the teams battling at the top is Bradford Park Avenue, who arrive at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).

They beat the Pilgrims 1-0 at the Horsfall Stadium earlier this season in a game where United were wasteful in front of goal.

“They’re the ones you look back one,” said Willis, who is hoping for a stronger second half to the season.

“But we’ve got no-one to fear, your Bradfords or whoever.

“We need to get our home record rocking now.

“If we get the supporters rocking we can make that a fortress. Our fans are abolsutely superb.

“We’ve got to use that to our advantage, give them something to hold on to and crack on.”

With the Pilgrims now eliminated from all cup competitions, the keeper says it is even more important that Boston turn on the style in the league.

Willis added: “The cup runs have been so disappointing and you can only apologise to the fans.

“We’ve let the club down in terms of cup competitions.

“But staying that, we’re in a good position in the league.

“It only takes a few wins to be right in the mix.

“We turn 100 per cent of our attention to the league, and we’ll give 110 per cent now.

“We need to really crack on.”