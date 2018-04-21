No pressure! Elliott tells his side to ‘do it for themselves’ at title-chasing Salford

Boston United head to Salford City with ‘no pressure’ - but manager Craig Elliott still wants his side to upset the league leaders.

The Ammies can be crowned National League North champions today if they pick up a point from the Pilgrims, or second-placed Harrogate fail to beat Bradford Park Avenue.

But Elliott isn’t concerned about the ifs and buts. His focus remains solely on doing a job with United.

“The league’s crazy, you can’t predict anything,” he said.

“We’re just going to be honest and go for it. I told the players to do it for themselves now.

“We’ve given the fans a good memory (beating Harrogate), now we want to pick up as many points as we can.”

Former Pilgrims Carl Piergianni and Mani Dieseruvwe, plus Jake Beesley who is currently on loan at Boston, would be among the players crowned champions if results go Salford’s way.

However, Elliott is telling his side to go for the jugular.

“That’s how we play. There’s no presure on us,” he added.

“We go there and I’m sure it’ll be a big occasion for Salford, and will be nice to be part of that.”

Beesley is not eligible to feature today, but Ben Middleton will return to the United squad.

Kick off at Moor Lane will be at 3pm.