No sitting on the fence! Boston United debutant Ryan Cresswell shocks his mate Jon Parkin after a week of working together - announcing they’ll be rivals

Ryan Cresswell spent the week helping York City striker Jon Parkin but a fence up in his back garden - keeping it a secret that he had agreed to join Boston United.

It was only at the 11th hour that the former Rotherham United and Bury defender confessed he would be marking his mate at the weekend.

“We’ve actually been building a fence in his back garden all week,” said Cresswell, who made his Pilgrims debut in yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Bootham Crescent.

“It wasn’t until last minute that I told him I’d signed and he said ‘you’re joking?’. I said ‘no’. He says ‘well, it’s going to be a big battle that’.

“So yeah, we had a few moments and clashed. But it was a good challenge. He’s a good player.”

Sean Newton and Macaulay Langstaff gave the Minstermen a 2-0 half-time lead, only for Jay Rollins and Max Wright to secure a point.

Cresswell has been training with York recently as he looks to get back to full fitness after leaving Eastleigh and playing a handful of games with Mickleover.

And he felt Boston did well to nullify their hosts.

“You’d say it would give you an advantage (training with York), but some of their players weren’t at it. I can say that because I know them,” Cresswell added.

“A few were maybe a yard off it, but that’s for their management team to look at.

“What we did was stop them from doing what they do well.

“We managed the game well apart from the two goals.”