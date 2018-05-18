On the ball! Boston Town’s Fraser Bayliss and Pilgrim James Clifton have earned their place on the pitch for Saturday’s FA Cup final

Fraser Bayliss and James Clifton will be on the pitch as Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

A total of 137 goalscorers, from every round of the competition this season, will have their names on the Nike Ordem V matchball at Wembley Stadium - and that includes representative from Boston Town and Boston United.

James Clifton. Photo: Russell Dossett.

Bayliss was on target for the Poachers against Carlton Town and Hednesford Town, while Clifton scored twice for the Pilgrims in their second round qualifying replay at Haughmond.

They will share space on the ball with players such as Alexis Sanchez, Willian and Will Grigg.

Andy Ambler, The FA’s director of professional game relations, said: “One of the most special things about The Emirates FA Cup is that a goalscorer in the extra-preliminary round shares the same accolade as some of football’s most famous names.

“Over three thousand goals have been scored in this season’s competition, from all levels of the football pyramid and the 137 from across the country are representative of all who have contributed to this season’s competition.”