Parkin close to return

Dylan Parkin joined his Boston United teammates on the pitch for the warm-up at Kiddderminster Harriers on Saturday, undertaking light training as he returns to full fitness.

The keeper is on a season-long loan at Cleethorpes Town but has been out of action since breaking a bine in his foot last month.

Manager Craig Elliott is hoping the youngster, who joined in the summer from Chesterfield, and who still trains with the Pilgrims, will be back in action soon.

“He’s trained with us and he’s a good lad around the place, so I’m hoping he’s back in a few weeks,” he said.