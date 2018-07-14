Parkin wants to shine for Pilgrims against former club

Dylan Parkin is hoping he can win over the Boston United fans by helping the Pilgrims impress against his former club.

The young goalkeeper arrived at the Jakemans Stadium in the summer after leaving Chesterfield.

And he wants to be involved as the Pilgrims host the National League Spireites in a warm-up match today.

“It’s funny how things work out,” Parkin told The Standard.

“It’s a game I want to play in. It would be nice to show my old club what I can do, but I also want to do well for Boston as well.

“It’s about getting minutes and experience at the moment.”

The match kicks off at 3pm.