Party poopers? Brad Abbott says Boston United owe Harrogate a favour as they head to Salford City

Brad Abbott says Boston United aren’t planning on being guests at someone else’s promotion party.

The Pilgrims head to league leaders Salford City on Saturday knowing that anything less than victory will guarantee top spot for their hosts.

United did the Ammies a huge favour in midweek, their 3-0 victory over Harrogate Town allowing tomorrow’s opponents to open up a six-point lead at the summit.

But Abbott says the Pilgrims will be looking to cause another shock.

“You go into every game to win it,” the midfielder said.

“We’ve done Salford a favour, fingers crossed we can do Harrogate a favour on Saturday.

“We want to get another win and see where it takes us.”

A single point would be enough for Salford to win the title, while a Boston victory could still be enough if Harrogate fail to beat Bradford Park Avenue.

Abbott, however, believes that United can thrive against the top sides when they attempt to play on the front foot.

“We like playing high-tempo games, so it kills us a little bit when teams are on a bit of a lull against us,”he added.

“You have to adapt for who you’re playing against. But we have been playing well.”

Kick off at Moor Lane will be at 3pm.