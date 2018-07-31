Patience was key to signings, says Elliott

Patience paid off for Craig Elliott as weeks of work finally saw him land his first-choice strikeforce.

Boston United raised a few eyebrows in non-league and beyond this summer after landing Jonny Margetts and Adam Marriott, as well as their one-time Lincoln City teammate Nathan Arnold.

While he targeted the trio early on in the closed season, Elliott confessed that persuading them to move to the Jakemans Stadium wasn’t the easiest of tasks.

“Getting people through the door is always the hard bit,” he told The Standard.

“It’s a difficult location, Boston. So to get people in, and people of this quality, it’s got me excited.

“I had to be patient. I spoke to (Marriott) early doors and he wanted to get back into the (Football) League or National League, and I respected that.

“He had a few nibbles from a lot of big clubs, but nobody really took a punt on him. So my patience paid off in the end and I’m delighted to get him.”

Marriott was the third of the ex-Red Imps to sign, and convincing him to sign up was made easier by the fact his former teammates had already pledged their futures to the Pilgrims.

“Individually, they’re good players,” Elliott added.

“It helps they’ve played together before. You’d like to think half the work’s already done.

“They wereexcited when they heard about each other signing, so you like to think good things are going to happen. They were all speaking highly of each other, and getting the respect of your teammates is half the battle.”