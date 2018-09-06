Penalty defeat for Boston United in FA Youth Cup

Boston United’s youngsters were beaten on penalties in the FA Youth Cup last night.

Home side Mickleover Sports progressed to the first qualifying round to face Buxton after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sam Bacon gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of half time, only for Jenson Bark to level things up in the 61st minute.

And with no further goals in the contest or extra time, the result was settled from the spot.

Lewis Bontoft, Xander Crashley and Nathan Stevens converted for the Pilgrims, but Mickleover went through 4-3.