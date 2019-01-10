‘Perfectionist’ Willis believes he has much more to offer Boston United

George Willis believes he is becoming a better goalkeeper - but says he is far from the finished article.

The 23-year-old Boston United stopper has been one of the Pilgrims’s most reliable performers this season.

And the club captain admits he is feeling more comfortable than ever between the sticks.

“It feels like it (is a better season for me),” he said.

“The big thing behind that is having a defence that’s not chopping and changing every week.

“We’ve got a set, steady base, even if there are a few changes.

“As a whole we’ve been quite solid and you’ve seen that in our defensive record.”

The self-confessed ‘perfectionist’ also believes that enjoying a better year off the pitch has helped improve his game on the turf.

“Its just building blocks. Last year there was a lot of turmoil, a lot went off for me personally last year,” he added.

“I had to dig in, keep my place and that’s spurred me on.

“I like to think I’m doing ok this year, but I’m a bit of a perfectionist, so I can always be doing better.

“I’m always analysing myself and there’s a long way to go still.”

But Willis is adamant that hard work will pay off, convinced he has a lot more to offer, especially when playing in a position where players often mature later in their careers.

“I always aspire to be the best and take each game at a time,” he continued.

“You try to learn from the good and bad - and there are more things that have gone well for me this season.

“But there are still things that can go better. I have to take the positives.

Competition for a starting place is always tough, and Jon Stewart, Sebastian Malkowski and Dylan Parkin have all attempted to make that number one jersey their own.

But Willis won’t take any of the competition personally.

He added: “The gaffer’s got belief in me and, likewise, back to him.

“Only one player can play in goal and I keep having to fight people off, but that’s the nature of the business.”