League Two Lincoln City proved too strong for Boston United last night.

Jonathan Wafula put the Pilgrims ahead, but goals from Bruno Andrade (two), Shay McCarten and Harry Anderson saw Danny Cowley’s side claim victory.

Boston United 1 Lincoln City 4. Photos: Eric Brown.

Eric Brown was there to capture the action...

