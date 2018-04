Boston United ended their season with a narrow 1-0 win over AFC Telford United.

Ashley Hemmings’ penalty secured the points, before the club’s end of season presentations were held.

Boston Town Player of the Year awards.

Photos by David Dawson...

Boston Town Player of the Year awards.

Boston Town Player of the Year awards.

Boston Town Player of the Year awards.

Boston Town Player of the Year awards.

Boston United v Telford football action.

Boston United v Telford football action.

Boston United v Telford football action.