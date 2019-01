PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United 1 Altrincham 2

Boston United were beaten 2-1 by Altrincham at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday.

Ben Davies’s late penalty wasn’t enough for the Pilgrims to peg back the Robins.

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.

David Dawson captured the action...

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.

Boston United v Altrincham, football action.