Adam Curry and Kabongo Tshimanga sealed a late comeback as Boston United drew 2-2 with Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Andre Brown and Joe Ironside had put the away side 2-0 up.

Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Dawson.

David Dawson was at the Jakemans Stadium to capture the action.

Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Dawson.

Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Dawson.

Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Dawson.

Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Dawson.

Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Dawson.

Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Dawson.