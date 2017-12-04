PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United 2 York City 1

Jordan Keane and Ashley Hemmings were on target as Boston United came from behind to beat York City 2-1 on Saturday.
The strikes cancelled out Adriano Moke’s fantastic opener for the Minstermen.
Sarah Washbourn was there to capture the action...
