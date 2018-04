Boston United had their say in the National League North title race last night as they beat Harrogate Town 3-0.

It was Town’s heaviest league defeat of the season, and goals from Jake Beesley, Reece Thompson and Kabongo Tshimanga saw leaders Salford open up a six-point gap with two fixtures remaining.

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)

Russell Dossett from sportspictures.online captured the action...

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)

Boston United v Harrogate Town. Photos: Russell Dossett (sportspictures.online)