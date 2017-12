Boston United came from behind to beat Southport 3-2 on Saturday, lifting themselves out of the National League North’s bottom three.

Ashley Hemmings, Kabongo Tshimanga and Brad McGowan were the matchwinners.

Boston Utd v Southport. Picture: Sarah Washbourn/www.yellowbellyphotos.com

Sarah Washbourne captured the action.

