Boston United and FC United played out a 4-4 draw at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday.

Two late goals from the Red Rebels saw them overcome the Pilgrims’ 3-0 interval lead.

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester

David Dawson captured the action...

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester

Boston Town v FC United of Manchester