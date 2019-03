Boston United’s under 19s were beaten 4-1 by Rugby Town’s youngsters at the Jakemans Stadium yesterday.

Jamie Gaukroger netted a long-range free kick for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough to claim any spoils from this National League U19 Alliance fixture. Jai Rowe, Lewis Padmore (two) and Jenson Newey settled the contest, Padmore slotting home a rebound after Nick Ivanov made a penalty save. United’s Lewis Bontoft was dismissed in stoppage time. David Dales was there to capture the action...

View more