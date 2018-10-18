PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United U19s 3 Kettering Town U19s 0

Boston United beat Kettering Town 3-0 in the National U19 Alliance League yesterday.

Harrison Holland netted twice and Harry Cranfield was also on target.

Boston United 3 Kettering Town 0 - U19 Alliance League. Photo: Eric Brown.

Eric Brown captured the action.

