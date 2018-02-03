Pilgrims attacker Bennett joins Matlock Town

Boston United striker Lee Bennett has joined Matlock Town, after signing dual registration forms with the two clubs.

The 27-year-old attacker has made five appearances for the Pilgrims, but has found himself slipping behind Reece Thompson, Gregg Smith and Kabongo Tshimanga in the pecking order since joining in December.

He will link up with United players Harry Vince and Jan Yeomans, who are currently on loan with the Gladiators, and ex-Pilgrims youngster Harry Limb at the Autoworld Arena.

Matlock announced the news on their website yesterday.