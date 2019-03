Boston United will host either Scunthorpe United or Stamford in the second round of the 2018/19 Lincolnshire Senior Cup.

Having received a first round bye, Craig Elliott’s side will face the winners at a date to be confirmed.

DRAW: Lincoln City v Lincoln United, Grimsby Town v Gainsborough Trinity/Grantham Town, Cleethorpes Town v Splding United, Boston United v Scunthope United/Stamford.