Pilgrims hope Southport win can move them away from danger

Boston United host Southport on Saturday - with climbing out of the relegation zone being their number one objective.

The second-bottom Pilgrims sit three places below the Sandgrounders, but only three points separate the two sides.

And with United having the superior goal difference, victory for Craig Elliott’s side would see them leapfrog their guests - and possibly a clutch of teams tightly packed into the National League North’s bottom third.

“That just shows how important that win (against York City) was,” Elliott said.

“That win brings teams closer to us, and puts us in contention.

“We need to kick on from here and keep picking up points, beginning with Southport.”

Boston kicked off their campaign with a forgettable 4-0 defeat at Haig Avenue, with Southport being the division’s early pacesetters.

But they have recently suffered a slump in fortunes, without a win in their past 15 matches in all competitions , not picking up three points on the road since a 1-0 win at Alfreton on August 19.

Former Bolton Wanderers striker Kevin Davies is the Sandgrounders manager, taking over from ex-Pilgrims assistant Alan Lewer during the campaign.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.