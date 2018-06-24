Pilgrims need to be versatile, claims Elliott

Boston United’s squad will have to be adaptable if they are to be successful.

That is the opinion of manager Craig Elliott, who has spent his summer building a squad he believes has the versatility to overcome bumps in the road throughout the National League North season.

Jay Rollins.

Elliott has made no secret of the fact he is still looking to bring at least two strikers into his side ahead of the kick off on August 4, and the sooner the better as the Pilgrims begin their pre-season friendly matches at Basford United on July 5.

However, he won’t be afraid to ask other players to fit into a role up top.

“I’ve said before about the importance of having a plan B and being able to chage our shape to suit the game,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of attacking options in the team and lads like Jay Rollins and Nathan Arnold can both play up there if we need them.

“Sometimes as part of a three and maybe other times as a striker if we need them at that time.”

It’s the same story at the back for the Pilgrims.

John McCombe and Ryan Qualter may be the recognised central defensive partnership on paper, but full backs Ben Middleton and Jordan Gough can both move inside and offer cover if needed.

“We’re not a full-time club,” Elliott added.

“We won’t have a huge squad. So it’s important for me to have players who can play in a few different positions.”